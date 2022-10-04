Ruth Joy Poling, 92, of Monticello, passed away at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care in Farmer City on Oct.1, 2022.
Joy was born April 15, 1930 in Decatur, the daughter of Russel J. and Ruth Taylor Mowry. She grew up in Champaign-Urbana and lived in Cisco and Monticello, and in Xenia, Ohio. She married Robert C. Zimmerman on July 4, 1950. He preceded her in death in 1984. She later married Philip Poling, who passed away in 2021.
Survivors include daughter, Ruth Zimmerman Cobb, Bloomington; sisters Carmen (Richard) Gilman, Fredonia, NY, and Mary Jane (Pen Pendleton) Hoveln, Gifford, as well as nieces and nephews. Joy also leaves behind friends and neighbors from Cisco and Monticello, including Tatman Village. Other special friends include Tony and Kellie Gualazzi, Lori and Steve Harper and family, and Ruth and Fred Finn. She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Brian Russel Zimmerman and Robert Alan Zimmerman, and other family members.
Joy graduated from Urbana High School and worked at Robeson’s Department Store. After she married, she became well known for her talents as a seamstress. For more than 60 years, she made or tailored all types of clothing, including wedding gowns, cheerleading and marching band uniforms, costumes for school plays, plus curtains and home décor items. For more than 10 years, she made doll clothes and accessories for a program serving girls in foster care in the Twin Falls, Idaho area in partnership with her niece by marriage, Nancy Zimmerman, and her Monticello neighbor, Patti Evans. Joy also drove for Miller Bus Service for 10 years and worked with Bob when he was a World Book Encyclopedia representative. She served as a 4-H leader for the Cisco Busy Beavers and was active with the Craig-Reed American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1181.
Calvert Funeral Home, Deland, is handling arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Monticello Township Cemetery in Monticello. Rev. Kathy Sweet of Monticello United Methodist Church will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the food bank at Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello, the Carle Foundation Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute, Urbana, or Tatman Village, Monticello. The family is grateful for the outstanding care Joy received at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, and from the staff at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care and the Transitions Hospice team.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.