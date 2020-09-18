Ruth L. Roberts (92) passed away September 18, 2020 at Arbor Rose Memory Care Home in Monticello. She was born on December 10, 1927 in Norfleet, KY to William “Willie” and Flora Roberts. On September 17, 1949 she married Burtisdale Roberts and moved to Monticello, IL. Together they had two children, Karen Roberts of Monticello, and Doug (Joyce) Roberts of Mansfield.
Ruth was an active participant in farming operations for 20 years. She worked at Kaiser’s Department Store in Monticello for many years. Later she worked as a linen maid in the Housing Division at the University of Illinois from where she retired.
Ruth and Burtis loved to camp. They took their family on some wonderful camping trips to Yellowstone and Mt. Rushmore. On weekends they would travel to campgrounds and meet up with various camping groups. They served as officers for several years in the National Campers and Hikers Association and were members of the Sportsman’s Club of Mahomet. Throughout the years they were able to see much of the country and loved doing it.
Ruth liked to get involved. She was an active member of the Monticello United Methodist Church for 70 years. Her service over the years included 4-H leader, Sunday School Superintendent, Women’s Club President and more. Ruth was known as the cookie lady who made No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Ritz Cookies. She made hundreds of dozens over the years and gave them away.
She loved her family and was the proud grandparent of two grandchildren, Shenene Williamson (John) of Farmer City and Brandon (Susan) of Ogden and five great-grandchildren – Ben, Justin, Landon, Keegan and Caylah. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister and three brothers.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kathy Sweet officiating. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Monticello United Methodist Church.
