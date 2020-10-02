Ruth Lorraine Herter Proch, 94, of Savoy, Illinois, formerly of Niles, Illinois and Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, left this earth to be with the Lord and join her husband on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home at the Windsor of Savoy. On more than one occasion in the recent past she commented that she was ready to just close her eyes and go home. Well, that is exactly what she did.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Morgan Memorial Funeral Home in Savoy. Another visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7 at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am, at the Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church in Champaign. Pastor Herb Coates will officiate.
Ruth was born on August 26, 1926 in Chicago to Charles and Wanda Herter. She married Roland Proch in 1948, and they were happily married until his passing in 2004. She had one son, Russell Proch, who was born in 1952, and one granddaughter, Nicole Butler-Proch, who was born in 1989. In her early adult years, she was a homemaker, then later worked as a data entry specialist in the Chicago area until retiring in 1993 to move to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, with her husband, Roland.
In addition to her marriage and the births of her son and granddaughter, her other greatest moment of joy was when her son, Russ, married Kathy McDowell in January of 2020. Although she only knew Kathy for a short period of time, she always considered her as “one of my kids.”
Ruth will be known as someone who always put others first. Whether it was rushing around to get ready for Russ’s Little League baseball games when he was a boy, or attending her granddaughter’s soccer games in high school, she made sure to make time for her small but close family. And she instilled in all of them a love of God that has lasted through their lifetimes.
Ruth never wanted to be a burden to others. In fact, less than one hour before she passed away, she was concerned that others were going too far out of their way to help her with her needs. Everyone that knew her commented about what a warm, loving, and caring person she was.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Wanda Herter, her husband of 58 years, Roland Proch, her younger sister, Elaine Herter Kubes, and one nephew. She is survived by her son, Russ, daughter-in-law, Kathy, granddaughter Nicki, three nieces and nephews, and many friends. She surely will be missed.
Memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 2501 Chatham Road, Suite 210, Springfield, IL, 62704, or to the Mattis Avenue Free Methodist church,1913 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.
