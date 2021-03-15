Rutherford J. Jean, 78, of Tuscola, IL., passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 3:39 P.M., at his daughter's residence in Newman, IL.
Public visitation will be held from Noon to 1:00 P.M., on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. We ask that you please wear a mask and social distance. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M., on Sunday at the funeral home. The Pastor Doug Davis will officiate. Burial will be in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Charity of the donors choice.
Rutherford was born on August 3, 1942 in La Clede, IL., a son of Andrew and Myrtle Tipsword Jean. He married Doris Morgan Jean and she passed away in 2007. He is survived by a special friend; Mary Katheryn Leeds of Paris, IL., 2 daughter's; Renee (Phil) Jarrell of Newman, IL., and Rebecca Grohmann of Ivesdale, IL., 7 Grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother; John Jean of Griffin, GA., and a sister; Thelma Harper of Ivesdale, IL., He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother; Frank Jean, and sister; Alberta Mundy.
Rutherford loved hunting, camping, Willie's Roadhouse music and old western movies.
