Sabra Elizabeth Skaggs, 97, formerly of Cerro Gordo, died Sunday, June 7 at Greencroft Healthcare.
She was born Dec. 12, 1922 in Deepwater, Missouri to Willard and Sabra (Rosbrugh) Richeson.
On May 9, 1943 she married Ralph Skaggs in Montrose, Missouri.
She is formerly of Girard, Cerro Gordo, Mentone, Indiana; Warensburg, Missouri; and Mashalltown, Iowa.
Survivors include three children, Betty M. (Paul) Stauffer, Goshen, Barbara A. (Bruce) Noffsinger, Waynesboro, Virginia and Benjamin A. (Nancy) Skaggs, Decatur; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Doris Hilte.
Mrs. Skaggs was a member of West Goshen Church of the Brethren. She was a pianist and an organist, a soloist and a choir singer at the churches.
She was a pastor’s wife and high school home economics teacher, a a member of various home economics and education associations and of senior citizen groups. She volunteered at several nursing homes and served on various church boards.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to the West Goshen Church of the Brethren Deacon Fund.
