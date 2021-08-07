Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.