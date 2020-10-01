Sandra K. Jones, 71, of Urbana, IL passed away at 11:09 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home.
Sandy was born July 18, 1949, in Farmer City, Illinois, a daughter of John and Ruth Conatser. She married Bob Jones, he preceded her in death.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracey (Nick) Kim, and Tina Farmer. Grandchildren Alec (Amanda) Griffin, their daughters Addison and Aliah, and Kyle (Krystal) Farmer and their sons, Maverick, Matthew and Max. Two stepsons Drew (Rena) Jones, and Jeff (Tena) Jones. Grandchildren Jessica, Melissa, Cody, Sterling and Lincoln. She is also survived by two brothers, Martin (Sharon Conatser) and Wayne (Linda) Conatser.
Sandy was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #102 in DeLand, IL. She enjoyed her pets very much.
The family wishes to thank Carle Hospital and Carle Hospice for their great care and support of Sandy and her family and friends.
Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul is assisting with arrangements.