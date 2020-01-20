Sandra L. Hicks, 69, of Bement, IL., passed away at 5:20 A.M., on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M., on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. The Pastor Marc Phillips will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Judes Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Sandy was born on February 26, 1950 in Champaign, IL. a daughter of William O and Grace L. Jewell Landsaw. She married Jack D. Hicks on January 23, 1976 in Monticello, IL., and he survives of Bement. Surviving are 3 sons; Tim (Shannon) Wegrich of Bement, IL., Donald (Chaidy) Wegrich of DeLand, IL., and Casey (Kathy) Hicks of Bement, IL. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sandy is also survived by a sister; Paula Easter of Raytown, MO., and a brother; William D. Landsaw of Champaign, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sandy loved having family time and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
