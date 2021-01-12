Savanna LeAnne Rexroad, 22, of Monticello, passed away January 9, 2021 at home.
Savanna was born on April 20, 1998 in Urbana, IL the daughter of Scott A. Rexroad and Wendy J. (Hart) Newbert.
A 2016 graduate of Monticello High School, Savanna also attended school at Atwood-Hammond, Bement, and Heritage school districts.
Savanna worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) at the Villas of Holly Brook, Monticello, and in private home healthcare. In doing this work, which she loved, she made many friends that became family. She loved to dedicate her time to helping the elderly, stopping at no length to make sure they were at their peak level of comfort and happiness. Her pride in her work shown bright and was lauded by many.
Savanna is survived by her father, Scott (Tessa) Rexroad of Homer; mother, Wendy (Louis) Newbert of Monticello, brothers, Mesiyah ‘Joey’ Rexroad of Monticello, Lucas Rexroad and Levi Rexroad both of Homer; sister, Elena Rexroad of Homer; grandparents, Jerald Rexroad and Debra McPheeters of Hammond; Paternal Great-grandfather Samuel McPheeters of Monticello; and fiancée, Dylan Taylor of Monticello as well as several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Mabel VanVleet and MaryLou McPheeters, as well as her Uncle, Joseph VanVleet.
Savanna loved taking care of her pets, her fur babies, including five ferrets and three cats. She loved sharing in all the possibilities that life had to bring with her beloved Dylan and planning their life together. Her favorite color was purple, and she was a curious fan of outer space and the galaxies. She enjoyed music, laughing, family game night, and being around friends.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.”-A Headstone in Ireland.
Memorial services will be finalized at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County/your local Humane Society, CATsNAP, or your local no kill animal Shelter.
