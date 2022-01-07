Scott Wilkinson, 99, formerly of Bement, passed away on Dec. 22 at his home at BeeHive of Crownridge Assisted Living in San Antonio, Texas. His wife and daughter were at his side.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Schermerhorn; daughters Ann Elizabeth Wilkinson of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Jean Wilkinson Martinis of Santa Barbara, California; stepchildren Nancy (Hal) Brischke of San Antonio and Skip (Debbie) Schermerhorn of Pekin; and several grandchildren.
Wilkinson was born in Bement, a son of Arhur and Etha Wilkinson. He graduated from Bement High School in 1940.
He married Linda Painton in 1957. She died in 2003.
Scott was a music shop owner and a longtime music professor at the University of New Mexico.
He was a World War II veteran.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Scott Wilkinson Music Theory and Composition Endowed Scholarship at the UNM Foundation, 700 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102, Attn.: Scott Wilkinson Scholarship.