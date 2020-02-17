Sharon K. Logue, 70, of Bement passed away at 10:22 a.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence.
Sharon was born on November 1, 1949 in Tupelo, MS the daughter of William Kenneth and Alice (Huckleby) Jeffers. She married Dale G. Logue, Jr. on July 15, 1967 in Kentucky. He passed away September 28, 2007.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Dennis W.) Shonkwiler of Bement; son, Dale G. Logue III of Jefferson City, MO; grandchildren, Jesse William Shonkwiler, Misty Rayne Shonkwiler, Christopher Logue; brothers, William K. Jeffers, Jr., Alfred (Brenda) Jeffers, Roy Jeffers, and Bruce (Donna) Jeffers all of Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Dennis W. Shonkwiler, Jr., and sisters Judy Hanford and Brenda Bachman.
Sharon was a cook at the Piatt County Nursing Home. She attended Crossroads Church of Monticello. She enjoyed making arts, crafts, and cooking and she loved her cats.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
