Sharon Lea Jendry, 83, of Monticello, died Wednesday June 15th, 2022 at Kirby Medical Center.
Sharon was born in Decatur on Aug. 30, 1938, daughter of Willard and Mary Jane (Lawyer) Lawrence.
She graduated from Lakeview High School in Decatur followed by cosmetology school.
She married Milton Jendry in June of 1963 they would have celebrated 59 years on the 28th.
Over the years, Sharon worked at Kilborn Motors as a bookkeeper, she was then a stay-at-home mom until returning to the workforce at Monticello School District #25 where she worked as a media clerk. Sharon was loved by all the students she encountered and retired after 21 years.
She is survived by her husband Milton, daughter Crystal (Todd) Alexander, son Karl, grandsons Ty and Ethan Alexander all of Monticello, granddaughter Tara Valentine of Bloomington and great-granddaughter River, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Howard and sister Wanda Lawrence.
Per her wishes she will be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Monticello Christian Church 1699 N. State St. Monticello.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Sharon Jendry Memorial Fund in c/o the First State Bank of Monticello 201 W. Main St. Monticello, IL 61856 to be used for the Monticello School District Media Centers.
The family would like to thank the Carle and Barnes Hospital’s Oncology staff along with the Kirby Medical Center nursing staff for all their kind and compassionate care of Sharon.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.