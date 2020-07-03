Sharon Rae (Gale) Weddle, 72, of Monticello passed away Wednesday, July 1 st at her residence.
Sharon was born July 30, 1947 in Maryland, the daughter of Kenneth Edwin Gale and Maxine Sarver. She married Frank Edward Weddle on Aug. 12, 1967, in Monticello.
Sharon is survived by daughter, Christina Lynn Lapping of Cary, N.C.; sons, Frank Edward Weddle Jr. (Susie) of Danville, Heath Edwin Weddle (Jennifer) and Matthew Gale Weddle, both of Denver; Debbie Shiffer, her beloved cousin; and nine grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers in- law.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother.
Sharon was an avid sports fan, especially Cardinals baseball, Illini basketball and the Minnesota Vikings. She passed this love of sports to her children. Sharon loved to sew, cross-stitch, and she was an amazing cook. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family. She loved puzzles, shopping and traveling to visit family.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Condolences maybe sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.