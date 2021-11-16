Sharon Rae Hunter, 81, of Monticello, passed away at 12:41 p.m. Nov. 14, 2021, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Sharon was born on Dec. 7, 1939, in Monticello, the daughter of Clifford and Marie (Oakley) Willis. She married James R. Hunter on June 30, 1989, in Monticello.
Sharon is survived by husband, James Hunter of Monticello; sons, Darrel Darsham of Monticello, and Dan Darsham (Lisa) of Onarga; Danny Hunter of Atlanta, Donna Pittman and Denita Hoffman both of Monticello; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and a sister Becky Murdock of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Brandon Darsham.
Sharon retired from the Piatt County Jail as a cook. She was a member of the Monticello Christian Church.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
