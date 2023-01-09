Sherry A. Corbin, 71, of Monticello passed away Sunday (Jan 8, 2023) at her home surrounded by her close family.
Sherry was born on Sept. 29, 1951, in Winchester, KY. She married Thomas C. Corbin on Sept. 3, 1977 in Nashville Tenn.
Sherry is survived by her mother, Joyce Dennington of Nashville, Tenn., husband Tom Corbin of Monticello, daughter Anne Corbin, and son-in-law Scott Reaney.
Throughout her 20s, Sherry was passionate about teaching and mentoring youth. After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University, Sherry taught high school science in Sweetwater, Tenn. during the school year and directed a youth horseback riding camp during the summers. After marriage, she continued to teach in Raleigh. NC and at St. Matthew’s in Champaign.
Sherry’s caring nature brought her to seek her RN from Parkland College and she loved her job in the neonatal unit at Carle Foundation Hospital for years. Sherry enjoyed expressing her artistic side at Griggs St. pottery in Urbana. Her talent eventually enabled her to be full time artist for many years participating in shows from Illinois to Colorado. Her love of nature, big heart for animals, and the serenity found in the mountains were common themes found in her collection of work.
Sherry had a lifelong love of riding horses and passed it on to her daughter by supporting her with dedication in the United States Pony Club. She cherished her friends as she was often planning get togethers with her diner groups or entertaining.
Final arrangements are incomplete at this time.
