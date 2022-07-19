Stanley E. Harvey, 74, of Tolono passed away at 12:45 a.m., Monday, July 18, 2022, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
He was born June 21, 1948, in Clinton, to Clyde and Clarice (Campbell) Harvey, Sr. They preceded him in death.
Stan worked at General Cable in Monticello for 40 years and was a 1966 graduate of Monticello High School. He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed Illini basketball and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Stan also coached girls’ softball for 12 years.
He married Shirley McKee in 1978 and later married Mary Lou Shields in 1997.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou Harvey of Tolono; daughter, Shawna Storm (Greg) of Tuscola; two grandsons, Gavin and Lincoln; stepchildren, Tom (Lara) Shields of Pensacola, FL, Jim (Susi) Shields of Camarillo, CA; four step-grandchildren and one step-great granddaughter. Also surviving are three sisters, Kelly Bolin (Danny) of Bement, Judy Paris (Chris) of White Heath, and Stacey Yaden (Kevin) of Monticello.
Stan enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Some of Stan’s greatest memories were times spent at the farm in Kenney.
Per Stan’s wishes he will be cremated followed with private family services.
