Stanley I. Foley, 98, of Monticello, IL, passed away at 11:37 p.m., March 26, 2021 at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Stanley was born July 9, 1922 in Morgan City, LA, the son of Paul G. and Erma (McCann) Foley. He married Bessie E. Brown on September 16, 1946 in Toledo, OH. She passed away June 4, 1997.
He is survived by his children, Ed Foley (Susan) of Delano, MN, Sue Coates (Dan) of Thornton, CO, Jim Foley (Paula) of Gibson City, and John Foley (Donna) of Monticello; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Betty Jo Anderson, sisters Betty Klug and Vivian Hannon.
For over 30 years, Stan worked fulltime managing the lab at General Cable while also farming his 80 acres NE of Monticello. He was proud to have given his family a great place to grow up and to have been able to put them all thru college. Stan was a kind, humble man who was a constant learner, loved working on machinery, and will be well remembered for sharing jokes with everyone he met. Stan served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion and the Monticello Christian Church.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with Rev. Steve Ingram officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Ingram Cemetery with Military Rites.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Piatt County VFW Post 5346 108 E. Livingston St. Monticello, IL 61856.
