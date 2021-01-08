Steven Larry Bundy, 61, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away December 18, 2020. He was born in Decatur, Illinois on August 27, 1959 to his loving parents E. Larry and Carolyn Bundy. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1977, studied agriculture at Parkland College until 1979, and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Illinois State University in Agronomy and Business in 1981.
Steve started his career with Monsanto in Mankato, MN in September of 1981. Later starting a career with Federated Insurance. Most recently Steve worked at Gregory & Appel in Indianapolis as a Commercial Account Executive from March 2007 to 2020. In his spare time, he loved studying investing and following the stock market.
Steve was an avid golfer. His love for golf was taught by his father, Larry and he played many rounds with his mother, Carolyn. Steve fondly remembers summers spent working on the Monticello Golf Course. He continued his love for golf with his son, Kyle, and grandson, Evan. What he looked forward to most was his round of golf every Sunday with his buddies at Martinsville Golf Club—his favorite place to be!
Steve’s legacy will live on every day through the positive impact he made on his beloved family and many friends. All who knew Steve can attest to his upbeat personality and witty sense of humor. In addition to being so much fun, his humility, kindness, character, and work ethic were among his most admirable traits. He has been a positive influence on countless people and will be deeply missed. His favorite phrase was “Be humble and Kind”.
Due to COVID, we are not holding services at this time. We plan to have a Celebration of Life in August of 2021 around what would’ve been his 62nd birthday. He had an upcoming 20th anniversary with his wife, Vickey, on 01/01/2021.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Vickey Bundy; parents E. Larry and Carolyn Bundy; his daughter Kristin Bundy Orn (Charlie); grandson, August Steven Orn; son, Kyle Steven Bundy (Becca); step-daughter Jamie Stack (Doug) grandchildren, Evan and Annelise; step-daughter Lindsey Eads granddaughter, Addison and step-daughter Ashley Renee Salazar (Eric) grandsons, Oscar and Ozzie.
Please visit the website at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, https://www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com We would love for you to share memorable stories for us to enjoy.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to Prevail of Central Indiana, https://www.prevailinc.com