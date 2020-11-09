Susan Diane Cothern, 70, passed away peacefully at home in Woodstock, Il on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Susan was born on June 26, 1950 to Walt and Betty Schultz and grew up in Decatur, Illinois.
Susan attended Stephen Decatur High School. She went on to study fine arts at Valparaiso University, later attending the University of Illinois; Tulane University (where she earned an A.B. from the Freeman School of Business); and DRI International Institute for Continuity Management.
Susan began her career as a paralegal and was retired as a corporate consultant in global risk management, disaster recovery and business continuity planning. She was principal of her own firm, Journey Consulting. She was previous Director of Global Risk Management and Global Project Manager of Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity for CapGemini/Kanbay.
Her career, as well as her endless curiosity and quest for knowledge, led her to adventures across the world. She especially treasured her time in South Africa, Egypt, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Australia and Bali. She continued with her art for her entire life.
Susan is survived by her daughters, Colleen Cothern and Kelsey Gonzalez; son-in-law, Charlie Gonzalez; grandchildren, Jack and Jenna Gonzalez; former husbands, Randal Walser and Dan Cothern; sister, Nancy Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Although she is dearly missed, Susan’s transcendent spirit and loving heart remains with us all.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For more information, please visit www.slmcfh.com.