Tera Lynn Runyen, 50, of Cerro Gordo, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral service were held on Thursday, November 18th at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation was held on Wednesday, November 17th at the funeral home in Decatur. Burial was in Cerro Gordo Cemetery.
Memorials in Tera's honor may be made to an Education Fund for her grandchildren, Daniel and Hattie Faye, in care of Rodd Runyen and mailed to State Bank of Cerro Gordo, PO Box 440, Cerro Gordo, IL 61818.
Tera was born August 14, 1971 in Westland, MI, the daughter of Gene and Carol (Decker) Stoltz. She married Rodd Runyen on October 2, 1993 in Decatur. She worked as a cashier at Dollar General in Cerro Gordo for 10 years. She also was a dispatcher for the Cerro Gordo Ambulance Service for almost 15 years. She enjoyed watching her kids' sports and activities and loved taking pictures.
Tera was most passionate about the students of Cerro Gordo. She was a past president of the Cerro Gordo PTA; 13 year member and Hall of Fame member of the Cerro Gordo Youth League; Chairman of 6 years of Post-Prom; and was a past member of the Cerro Gordo Booster Club. Tera was a member of The Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo.
Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Rodd; her daughter Sara Runyen (Derrick Eldred) of Cerro Gordo, her son Bailey Runyen of Cerro Gordo, her daughter Autumn Runyen of Cerro Gordo; her grandchildren Daniel Eldred and Hattie Faye Eldred of Cerro Gordo; mother, Carol Decker of Cerro Gordo; sisters: Ann Westover (Shane) of Caro, MI, Misty Barbee (Jeremy) of Washington, MI; brother, Gene "Corky" Stoltz, Jr. of Cerro Gordo; parents- in-law, Chuck and Judy Runyen of Oreana; brothers-in-law: Scott Runyen of Las Cruces, NM, Tony Runyen (Jeannie) of Cerro Gordo; and Todd Runyen of Hillsboro. Tera was preceded in death by her father, Gene Stoltz and her grandparents.
Tera's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mario Velasco at Cancer Care Specialists for 18 ½ years of dedicated and loving care that he provided.