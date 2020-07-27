Terry L. Dubson, 66, of Monticello, passed away at 4:30 p.m., July 24, 2020 at his residence.
Terry was born March 15, 1954 in Monticello, IL the son of Daniel S. and Thelma Loretta May (Fowler) Dubson. He married Kristin Grove on December 31, 2005 in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Kristin Dubson of Monticello; stepsons, Timothy Striegel (Erin) of Portland, OR and Patrick Striegel (Whitney) of Tolono; brother, Rick (Melinda) Dubson of Monticello; sister, Trudy Maden of White Heath; special nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, stepson Christopher Striegel, and brother-in-law Jeff Maden.
Terry was a parts salesman with John Deere for 35 years. He enjoyed riding his Kawasaki Motorcycle, going on trips to Jamaica, and living in his home in the country for 45 years. He also adored his dog Foster and his cat Sissy.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Animal Shelter.
