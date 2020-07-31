Terry Lee Lawson, 65, of Bement, IL., passed away at 11:57 P.M., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello, IL.
Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Harbor Light Hospice Program, 332 W. Marion St., Suite N1, Forsyth, IL., 62535. A public processional and graveside service will be also on Monday, August 3, 2020. Family and friends are asked to line up at the Hinds Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. and remain in your car. Funeral home staff will walk around and line cars up and pick up memorial contributions in Terry's name. When the family's service is over we will take the procession line around the family's home place and then proceed to the Bement Township Cemetery for a public graveside at 12 noon.
We ask that out at the cemetery, you please use social distance due to Covid-19 suggestions.
Terry was born on January 5, 1955 in Monticello, IL., a son of Richard Lee and Sonja Jean Wimer Lawson. He married Jill Moery on November 17, 1973 in Bloomington, IL., and she survives of Bement. He is survived by his children; Brandilyn (Heath) Garlutzo of Bement, and Benjamin (Natalia) Lawson of Lubbock, TX. , as well as 3 granddaughters; Emma, Nora & Shelbie. Also surviving is his brother; Michael (Joan) Lawson of Monticello, IL., sister; Debbie Sisk of Bement, and 2 half-brothers; Ken (Nancy) Byard and Kevin (April) Byard, both of Arcola, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Terry was the Operations Freight Manager for FS in Bement for many years. He loved boating, fishing, and going on family vacations and trips. He loved to drive his semi and loved antique cars especially his own 1960 Ford Galaxy. He was a mister fix it and he loved to just go outside and as he would say, I'm outside
piddling. His favorite love however, was spending time with his 3 granddaughters.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL.