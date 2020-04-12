Thelma J. Rice, 82, of Monticello, IL passed away at 7:45 p.m., April 10, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Thelma was born on January 23, 1938 in Mansfield, IL the daughter of Herbert and Zula (Eastman) Gaines.
Thelma is survived by her sons, Mike Rice of Monticello and Mark Rice of Urbana; daughter, Debbie Poundstone of Lake Jackson, TX; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and brother, Don Gaines of Urbana. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 grandson, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Thelma worked in Food Service at the University of Illinois.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
