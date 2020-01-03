Therese M. Schneider, 92, of Monticello passed away at 10:43 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Therese was born on Dec. 28, 1927 the daughter of Jacob and Margaret (Daugherty) Malkus. She married Anthony Eugene ‘Gene’ Schneider on November 16, 1946 in Bement, IL. He passed away February 11, 1995.
Therese is survived by her sons John J. Schneider of Durham, NC and Mark A. Schneider (Lisa) of New Meadows, ID; daughter, Carol Stiverson of Monticello; 7 grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters, and 3 great grandsons. Her husband, parents, son Stephen E. Schneider, 2 brothers and 5 sisters preceded her death.
Therese was a housewife, a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church and loved going to garage sales.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with a Rosary service held at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at St. Philomena Catholic Church with Msgr. Michael Bliss officiating. Interment will be held in the Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Piatt County Nursing Home Halcyon Unit or St. Philomena Catholic Church.
