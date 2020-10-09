Thomas A. Koss, 53, of Champaign, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 12:45 p.m., Oct. 7, 2020 at his residence.
Thomas was born Nov. 30, 1966 in Monticello, the son of Chris and Helen (Alexander) Koss, Jr.
He is survived by his father, Chris Koss, Jr. of Bement; brothers, David Koss of Bement, Tim Koss of Alabama, Daniel Koss of Alaska; sisters, Teresa Godfrey of Barrington and Pamela Rozell of Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
Thomas was a cook at the Champaign Country Club and an avid book reader.
Private family services will be held.
