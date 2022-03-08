Thomas C. Trigg, 75, of Monticello, passed away at 4:06 p.m., March 4, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11 at First Baptist Church, Monticello, with Pastor Mitch Estep and Pastor John Roberson officiating.Burial will follow at DeLand Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at the church.
Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Handicap Van Fund at First Baptist Church, Monticello.
Tom was born September 29, 1946 in Bloomington, the son of James C. and Elsie Mae (Crosby) Trigg. He married Janet Rolofson on June 22, 1968 in Clinton.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Trigg, Monticello; a daughter, Mindy (Jeff) Duez, Peoria; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty.
Tom was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked for the State of Illinois in the Department of Child and Family Services and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and was a teacher and coach for the Monticello School District.