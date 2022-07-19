Thomas R. Hensley, 92, of Bement,passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 2:07 a.m., at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 10 a.m.. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the Bement United Methodist Church, 249 N. Piatt St., Bement. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Bement Community School District.
Tom was born on Sept. 13, 1929 in Macomb, a son of Chester and Minnie Gayle Fortney Hensley. He married Barbara J. Woolford on Aug. 30, 1950, in Monmouth and she passed away on July 3, 2021.
Surviving children include; Tom Hensley of Lerna,, and Kathy (Mike) Merriman of Monticello, and also surviving are two grandsons; Ken and Lucas Merriman also of Monticello.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Tom was a member of the Bement United Methodist Church, was a former principal and science teacher in the Bement School District for over 30 years. He was a former owner of Fox Harbour & Marina in Sullivan for over 10 years, and started the Henhouse farms.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services