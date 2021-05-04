Thomas Wayne Benson, 59, of Urbana died at 11:15 a.m. Sunday (March 28, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Tom was born December 4, 1961, in Monticello, the son of Orville Ray Benson and Mary Ann Benson, formerly of White Heath.
He is survived by two sons, Benjamin Benson (Sarah Napier), of Monticello and Timothy Benson (Korey Beaumont); a grandson, Connor Benson; mother, Mary Ann Benson, Arcola; sister, Mary Melton (Sam) of Tuscola; and sister Roseann Tenbrook (Skip) of Park City, Montana.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Eric Benson.