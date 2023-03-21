Timothy J. Powers, 69, of Minneapolis, Minn. passed away at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday March 14, 2023 at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis.
Tim was born Nov. 15, 1953 in Bement, to Robert T. and Patricia (Pulliam) Powers.
He is survived by his brother, Steve Powers (Allison), his Sister Caroline Arnold (Greg), one niece, and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sue Powers.
Tim was a devout member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Olaf at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Endowment Fund at St. Olaf Catholic Church Minneapolis, Minn.