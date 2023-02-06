Tosha Renee Strom, 51, of Monticello, passed away peacefully at Illini Heritage Center, Champaign, while under Traditions Health Hospice Care.
She was born April 9, 1971, in Monticello to Connie (Cody) Royse and the late Roger Morfey.
Tosha is survived by her mother, Connie (Steve) Royse, Monticello; her three children, Zack Cooper, Monticello, Brody Strom, Monticello, Sayla Strom, Monticello; and stepbrothers Shannon (Maria) Royse, Peru, IL, and Aaron (Beth) Royse, Monticello.
She enjoyed camping, football, and all the dogs and cats that she had throughout her life.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ASPCA.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com