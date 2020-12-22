Vera A. Trimble, 99 of Monticello, passed away 4:10 a.m. Dec. 21, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Private graveside services will be Monday, Dec. 28 at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand with Bob Lane officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Tatman Village, Monticello, Faith in Action, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Vera was born Dec. 28, 1920 in Shumway, the daughter of Fred Lloyd and Anna Mary (Stoldt) Milligan. She married Wilbur Carson Trimble Sept. 6, 1953 in Decatur. He passed away Oct. 21, 2001.
Survivors include her son, Stephen C. (Karla) Trimble, Monticello; two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Herbert Milligan.
Vera’s two greatest loves were her family and the Lord.
