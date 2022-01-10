Vickie L. Lyons, 70, of Monticello, IL., passed away at 3:10 A.M., on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.
Graveside services will be held on, Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11:30 A.M, at the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement, IL. Pastor Mike Drake will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home, Bement United Methodist Church or the Atwood United Church.
Vickie was born on May 10, 1951, in Monticello, IL., a daughter of William and Wilma Jean Gulliford Lyons. Vickie is survived by her brother; John (Maralee) Lyons of Atwood, IL., 2 nephews; Bill (Nikki) Lyons, Eric Lyons, and a niece; Lee Ann Lyons. Also surviving are 2 great-nephews; Cooper and Peter Lyons, and 4 great-nieces; Karsyn, Hazel, June and Emery Lyons. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Vickie worked for the Piatt County Veterinary Clinic and later was a correction officer for the Piatt County Sheriff's office. She loved all pets, especially her family dogs.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services