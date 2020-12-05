Vincent Edward (Sarg) Sergent passed away at his home on December 5, 2020.
He was born August 31, 1934 in Urbana, son of Olie and Zola Sergent. He married Mary Armstrong November 9, 1952 in Rantoul. Survivors include his wife, a son Michael Sergent (Kathy) of Ft. Myers, Fla; three daughters, Debbie Webber (Ron) of Longview, Gail Scott (Dan) of Oakwood, and Tammy Sergent-Grimm (Jim) of Tuscola; 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Gary Sergent of Mayview; and a sister, Sandra Marshall of Rantoul. He is preceded in death by a brother Jim and a sister Beverly.
He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. He worked as a driver at the U of I Physical Plant for 31 years.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private service at the Monticello Cemetery in Monticello, Illinois with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.