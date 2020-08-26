Virginia Ann Rayburn, 63, of Monticello, passed away at 6:30 a.m., August 25, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Virginia was born on August 26, 1956 in Oklahoma City, OK the daughter of Grover Cleveland and Cynthia Alice (Eckhoff) Ayers, Jr. She married A. Lane Rayburn, III on August 5, 1978 in Alexandria, LA.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Lane of Monticello; son, Albert L. Rayburn, IV (Rachel) of Portland,OR; daughters, Charlotte Mae Landreth (Jacob) of Monticello, Katharine Louise Rayburn of Monticello; grandchildren, Lane Clifford Landreth and Kenneth Bruce Landreth. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Faith was an important part of Virginia’s life. She taught Sunday School to children and older adults as well as directed Vacation Bible School for many years at Calvary Baptist Church, Monticello. She was a member of the Crossroads Church of Bement where she shared the joy of the Lord with others.
Virginia enjoyed being a part of her children’s education by substitute teaching for the Monticello School District and serving as a chaperon on field trips. She also was president of the Lincoln School PTO and supported the Monticello Area Education Foundation. Teachers, students, and parents found her generous spirit and welcoming smile a joy to be around. In recent years, Virginia served as secretary and board member of the Courtsiders and supported Illini Women’s Basketball.
Virginia greatest passion was her love of family. One of greatest joys was being around all of her children. After retiring as a cook from Tatman Village, Monticello, Virginia enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Hinshaw officiating.
Memorials may be made to American Red Cross.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.