Virginia McFeeters, 76, of Springfield passed away at 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 1, 2023, at her residence.
Virginia was born Nov. 6, 1946, in Champaign-Urbana, the daughter of Wilson and Dorothy (Trimble) Piatt. She married Gene McFeeters and he passed away on May 17, 2007.
Virginia is survived by her children, Stephen Piatt and Debbie Pauley; grandchildren, Damon Piatt, Rebekah Piatt, Amber Long, Cory Anderson, and Courtney Musselman; great grandchildren, Autumn, Caleb, Carey, Audrey, Sloan, Evelyn, Maxwell, and Jaxon; and sisters, Kay Hawkins and Carolyn Woodward. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Stephanie Piatt, and sister Dorothy Piatt.
Virginia was retired from a printing company.
No service is being held at this time.