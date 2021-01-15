William Alfred Hayes, 91, of Monticello, passed away at 3:50 a.m., January 14, 2021 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Bill was born May 29, 1929, in Monticello, IL. the son of Randolph Allen and Lila Faye (Montgomery) Hayes. He married Marilyn Jean Mitchell on October 23, 1949 in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Hayes of Monticello; children, Melinda (Rick) Dubson of Monticello, Julie (Craig) Miller of Arthur, Dennis (Bridget) Hayes of Ballwin, MO, and Gretchen Hayes of Monticello; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Eileen Vermillion.
Bill was the retired owner/operator of Bill Hayes TV, Monticello. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard during the Korean War. Bill graduated from Monticello High School, attended Millikin University, then graduated from DeVry University. He served on the City Council and was named Mr. Monticello in 1972. Bill was an accomplished woodworker, enjoyed gardening, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal’s and Illini fan.
A private family service will be held with interment at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.