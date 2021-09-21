Wilma Lee Edwards, 88, of Deland, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Sept. 19, 2021 at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, with Danny Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand, Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be direct to the DeLand Christian Church or Little Galilee Christian Assembly.
Wilma was born June 1, 1933 in Wayne County, the daughter of Frank and Eliza (Hallam) Harris. She married George Harvey Edwards on Nov. 17, 1957 in Monticello.
Survivors include her husband, George Harvey Edwards, DeLand; children Leanne
(Dan) McMillen, Greenwood, Indiana; Gail Dawn Edwards, Lake Stevens, Washington; and Lisa (Julie Floyd) Edwards, Clinton; four grandchildren and one sister, Freda Nibling of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.
Wilma was a member of the DeLand Christian Church. She was the secretary at Monticello Christian Church for 17 years and had worked at Franklin School and the University of Illinois in Champaign.
