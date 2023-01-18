Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
There’s something comforting about listening to a dog napping while I’m working at my desk.
Since I’ve been home, Ursula, the little black lab, and I have been joined by an invisible leash. She doesn’t seem to want to leave my side. I sit down to work, and she lies down at my feet. When the tea kettle whistles, I go to make my tea, and she heaves herself up and follows me to the kitchen, her nails clicking on the wooden floor. Just now, I went to the bedroom to retrieve her rug.
We keep a small rag rug on each side of the bed, and the dogs sleep next to us, one on each side. They change places a few times a night, so that when I wake up in the wee hours, I never know whether my foot will touch a shaggy brown coat or a sleek black one.
Now, I lay the mat down next to my desk and she circles once, twice, thrice, and then lays her body down with a thump. Both dogs are fourteen years old, and Ursula, especially, is showing her age with the work it takes her to lie down or get up. Still, yesterday, she found a ball and brought it to me and spent many happy minutes chasing it down the driveway. Now she is breathing deeply, and it’s calming to just listen to her.
Cullen has come in now, a little disappointed that I didn’t bring a rug in for him. He nuzzles me and circles mournfully around the room and then finds a place next to the door. I look out the window, hoping to see some color in the sky, but I’m met with grey. I’ll take the dogs on a walk later, but it will be a nicer walk if the sun comes out to chase away the clouds that dull the colors. I had to do a quick errand in town this morning and took the country way home. Just as I turned the corner onto our road, some movement in the stark field caught my eye. It was a bouquet of pheasants.
A group of pheasants is called a “bouquet.” I looked it up. A “brace” of pheasants is a just a pair, a male and a female. They are called a bouquet when they are flushed, and I guess we could technically say that I flushed them when I drove past, but since the field was winter barren, there was no vegetation to flush them from. Still, I like the term. They are called a bouquet because they are so colorful.
I was stunned at how many. They were running and running, but yet I counted them. There were at least a baker’s dozen. I stopped the car and watched them until they were almost across the field and their lovely brown feathers blended into the black of the soil and the tawny brown of the corn stubble. Then it became difficult to tell if the movement I saw was the pheasants or the wind rustling over corn husks.
I drove on, slowly now, contemplating how long it’s been since I’ve seen pheasants. Thirty years ago, pheasants and bobwhites were quite common, and raptors were rare. With the elimination in the eighties of DDT, hawks and other raptors have come back, and I suppose that they might be responsible for keeping the population of ground birds under control. But that’s not the only change. Thirty years ago, we didn’t mow the roadsides. When I was a child, we used to always carry a basket when we’d walk up to White Heath. The roadsides were spotted with black raspberry brambles. Even when we moved out here, I could find wild strawberries growing in the low grass on my walk up to the cemetery—tiny red bundles of flavor the size of my pinky nail. But now, with all the mowing, only the turf grass survives. The roadside weeds used to provide cover for nesting quail and pheasants, as well as food for pollinators and berries for me! We don’t have much time to recapture the diversity of the prairie, and I look forward to the day when we let the roadsides grow back naturally.
Breathe in Beauty; Nap in Peace; Blessed Be.
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.