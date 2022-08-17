Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters.
We’ve been traveling so much that Birdland looks a little scruffy.
We try not to mow too often, just enough to keep the trees and bush honeysuckle down, but ragweed is coming up around my China garden and in the center of the driveway. The weeds rattle on the bottom of the car when we drive in. And it will be another week before we can get back to the yard work.
We came home from Virginia just long enough to catch our breath before heading out for our annual backpacking trip with the dogs. We trek in the Porkies in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. I set my alarm for 4:00 AM to leave at six, but my pre trip anxiety alarm was set for 2:00 AM, so I’ve been awake for a while. Last week I had the presence of mind to begin my food prep, which is usually stretched over several weeks in June and July. I made chicken and salmon jerky. It’s easy!
Put the meat in the freezer for half an hour, just freeze it enough to slice thinly, maybe quarter inch slices. Then marinate it in some kind of savory mixture and pop it on parchment paper on a cookie sheet. Drying it in the oven at 150 (with convection if you have it) kills any dangerous bacteria. Turning it a few times ensures even drying. It takes about four to six hours. I vacuum seal it until we’re on the trail. Next, I made a thick pea soup and spread it on the drying trays. It dried in a chunky “bark,”and I broke it into pieces and vacuum packed that too. Finally, I made some protein bars.
I soaked rolled oats and raisings in a strong spice tea and mixed in peanut butter. I let that concoction soak for a while and stirred in a can of condensed milk. (I don’t usually use condensed milk because it’s full of sugar, but we can use the extra calories when we’re on the trail.) Finally, I added nuts and chocolate pieces, pressing the mixture into a casserole dish (but a cake pan would work just as well.) I baked it at 350 for half an hour.
Next, I cut it into bars and laid them out on the trays as well, drying them for a few hours. Meanwhile, I mixed up nuts and raisins for a trail snack and fixed a bag of the peaches I dried last summer.
Our peach trees only produce a few peaches most years, but last year was a bumper crop. I must have picked four or five bushels! I kept making peach butter and freezing peach slices. Some went into pies, but I dehydrated a lot of them. They will be a sweet treat on the trail.
We did a grocery shopping to add to our homemade favorites: packets of dehydrated mashed potatoes, packets of tuna, instant brown rice, and ramen. Dylan, our middle son, gave us a fancy coffee press that works with hot coffee or cold brew. It’s fairly lightweight. I bring a small jar of condensed milk, since we find it won’t go bad on our short time on the trail. We’ll breakfast on instant oatmeal.
The food is heavy, but we’ll eat it down pretty quickly. The packs get lighter as the week wears on. The dog food takes up a lot of weight, and actually it gets heavier, since it’s converted from dry food to wet poop over the week. But the dogs have backpacks of their own and pack out their own poop. (Don’t worry, that’s all they carry, so it’s not to wearing on them.)
We’re heading up on our nine-hour drive. We’ll car camp the first night and then get an early start on the trail. Only about six miles down the path to our site on the shore of Lake Superior. Along the way we’ll stop whenever we get tired or find a creek to have a rest. We’ll nosh on the food in our pack. The granola bars and nuts will disappear pretty quickly. The dogs will walk and rest, walk and rest. And we’ll all breathe in the spirit of the green space.
Hike in Beauty; Ramble in Peace; Blessed Be
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856.