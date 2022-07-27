Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters.
In Birdland, the corn is tasseling, and flowers are blooming.
We have a parade of lilies through the summer, beginning with the common ditch lilies that Michael is trying to squelch. My husband read that these are invasive, so he wants to replace them with tame lilies.
But until these bloom, it’s difficult to see which are which, so we still have both. The tame lilies are big and fragrant, and we are lucky enough to have a variety of colors, from pale salmon to deep purple with a variety of patterns. Planting a few new ones each year pays off if you hang around long enough, and now we have quite a collection.
The tasseling corn is also fragrant and smells warmly like corn sweat. It sounds weird, but it’s a pleasant scent and only lasts a little while. From the back yard we can look out across the field where it dips down to the crease in the land where the water runs. Viewed from above like that, the tassels make fuzzy light brown stripes in the luxuriant green.
I’m not fond of monocultures on principal, (I would much rather our government subsidize food for people to eat directly, rather than pay farmers to grow animal feed, as most of our corn is) but I do love the progression of colors in our Midwestern farmscape. Still, I think a field of pumpkins or turnips would be just as satisfying in its cycle.
But it was a quick trip home, and we are back on the boat with the dogs. We keep finding more to fix on our boat, but it’s still a lot of fun. Yesterday we had a weekend adventure. The weather was mild, and Lake Erie was smooth. We sailed to Mouse Island, as tiny as its name suggests.
We anchored out for lunch, and then sailed on to a much bigger island and caught a mooring ball at Put in Bay. A smaller island in the bay looked like it would be great for walking the dogs, and we chose a mooring close by on purpose.
But when we got our pups aboard the dinghy and Michael rowed closer, we saw the big red sign that was obscured by the trees from our boat. “Private Island. NO DOGS.” So instead we turned around, and he rowed us across the bay to the bustling tourist town.
It was a Saturday, and very fine, so there were crowds of people. We walked the dogs around the city park and watched the boats bobbing in the bay and the people buzzing around on golf carts, going to various shops, restaurants and bars.
Later, when we rowed back to the boat, we discovered that for the price of our mooring ball, a water taxi would ferry us to shore and back whenever we called. But if you want to moor here, take note: the harbor doesn’t accept cards: only cash or check, which meant I had to ride the taxi to shore and find an ATM.
I tried not to be grumpy about the extra errand and the fee to withdraw my own money. I’m just accustomed to using my card anywhere at home, including the farmers’ market. The mooring cost a pretty penny, at $45, so we should have taken more trips for our money. Sadly the only ride we took was for the dogs’ morning walk. We hailed the taxi on the radio, and the dogs were good, steady ferry riders. It was much more relaxing for them than trying to balance on our little dinghy. If we go back, we will try a weekday. I think the town would be more pleasant when it is quieter.
The next day we had another fine sail to our home port, but we had an adventure on the way in. We have a long, narrow channel to traverse, and though it may be possible to sail, it’s easier and safer to motor in.
As we were approaching our channel the gears stopped working. The boat wouldn’t go, neither forward nor back.
Michael tried this and that, while I rehearsed in my head about how I could call for a tow (radio? phone?) But I should have had faith. Michael went below and pulled out the stairs to open the engine room, shouting instructions to me from below: “Turn off the engine! Turn it back on again! Push the lever forward! Now back!” I saw him scurry to the locker in the bow to find his tool bag and dipped his head down again into the bowels of the stern.
It was a tense few minutes as our boat drifted away from the channel and our dogs stared at me, worried. But soon he was replacing the stairs and wiping his hands on a rag. He had fixed it! And we motored in just as the dusk fell. It was good to be back at our home port.
