To the editor:
Let me introduce myself. My name is Bob Rennels and I am serving as president of the Piatt County Amateur Radio Club.
The radio club is a volunteer organization that has three primary functions: 1. To promote ham radio as a communication platform. 2. To provide early warning to the communities of the county in the event of severe weather through storm spotting. 3. To work with community organizations that have need of communication support.
The members of our organization, like so many others, are getting older, and in order to storm spot safely are in need of participation from licensed hams and any other individuals who might have time to volunteer.
A person does not need to be a ham radio operator to storm spot. For the past couple of years the weather has been rather calm, and storm spotting call outs have been infrequent, so your time involvement would be minimal.
Our group meets the first Tuesday of the month in the old EOC room at the Piatt County Office Building at 1115 N. State St. in Monticello at 7 p.m. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. If you are interested in helping as a ham operator, or just to volunteer, please contact me by text message at 1-217-621-0451, or come to our monthly meeting.
Bob Rennels KC9BAC
Monticello