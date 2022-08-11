Steve Hoffman is the assistant director of marketing and communications at Allerton Park and Retreat Center near Monticello, and a former editor of The Piatt County Journal-Republican. Email him at seh7@illinois.edu. For more information about the park, log onto www.allerton.illinois.edu.
I’ve learned a lot in my initial months of working at Allerton Park, but one thing has surprised me.
I’ve found it’s never too late to experience a ‘first’ at Allerton.
So far there have been several, even though I’ve been coming to the park for decades. One this past spring was when I encountered a blanket of blue in the lowland just prior to arriving at the Death of the Last Centaur sculpture during a quick lunchtime hike. I’d walked that trail dozens of times, but apparently never at the peak of bluebell season.
There were SO MANY BLOOMIN’ BLUEBELLS!
It literally took my breath away.
This cycle of firsts goes back to my initial trip to Allerton as a teen. My family came from my hometown of Springfield. We took to the trail off the parking lot, and after a while experienced the gorilla sculpture. On a trail, no less!
That would have been enough, but a short time later we turned the corner and entered the Fu Dog Garden. As novices, we had no idea it was coming. It was a perfect way to get a first impression.
There have been other firsts, like things I learned on a garden tour — including a possible Chicago Bear connection — and editing video for social media (it’s fun!).
Going once again to my youth, I remember a small gift shop, and am looking forward to it returning when the McCraw Family Visitor Center is complete, which should be in the spring of 2023.
That will once again help me fondly remember family outings of my youth at Allerton.
There will be plenty more to learn and stumble upon, no matter how many years I am privileged to roam the grounds of Allerton Park and Retreat Center.
Come out and explore and discover firsts of your own.
This month in Allerton history
— 1946: Plans to make the future Illinois 4-H Memorial Camp on the Robert Allerton estate southwest of Monticello was taking shape rapidly. The land, already donated to the University of Illinois, along with the entire Allerton estate, was undergoing preliminary surveys, and half of the $100,000 needed had already been raised. (via The Piatt County Republican)
— 1952: Eugene H, “Buck” Schroth, superintendent of schools at Paxton and a former Monticello High School coach, has been named facilities manager of Robert Allerton Park near Monticello. He resigned last week from the Paxton Community Unit District. Schroth will work with Norman W. Johnson, recently named director of Robert Allerton House. (via the Piatt County Journal)