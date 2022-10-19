Steve Hoffman is the assistant director of marketing and communications at Allerton Park and Retreat Center near Monticello, and a former editor of The Piatt County Journal-Republican
The changing of any season is an exciting time at Allerton Park.
But fall? Oh my...
Maybe it’s just me, but early indications point to a stunning view of autumn foliage emerging at the park by about mid-October.
Currently, the best place to see the bright hues is also one of the easiest to get to: The main parking lot. Maples are some of the first to begin their preparation for a winter slumber, and there are plenty of them in and around that location. Yellows and oranges are already appearing, along with fiery red vines that typically go unseen during other seasons.
A drive along the two main roads at Allerton — Old Timber Road and Old Levee Road — also gives one a good view of fall as it begins and continues in Piatt County.
EnjoyIllinois.com has a fall color planner and it estimates the peak color in Central Illinois will be mid to late October. We will also be posting photos and updates from Allerton on our Facebook site, so log on often for updates!
We are also celebrating “Oaktober,” a fund-raising effort to add and replace trees at the park. Go to our website — www.allerton.illinois.edu for more information.
Strangely enough, as fall is beginning, the holiday season is also in full swing. A full slate of events is planned at the park for the first time in three years, including the return of Sweets With Santa. Also on tap are the Holiday Showcase, Winter Bash, Holiday Affair, mansion tours, the Winter Solstice Bonfire, and of course the ongoing outdoor light show — Holiday GLOW — which kicks off Dec. 2 and runs until mid-January.
Look for more information about holiday events on our website.
Thinking ahead to spring, the McCraw Family Visitor Center will be opening. After that the summer concert season commences.
So every season is exciting at Allerton!
About that Visitor Center…
Thanks to the generosity of the McCraw Family, the design for the Visitor Center is nearly complete, and the fabrication of its displays has begun.
There will be a representation of the Sangamon River taking up much of one wall, outlining the history of the land that is now Allerton Park. There will be a Fu Dog on display, and a large-scale example of a nature journal.
Interactive elements include a scent station and the opportunity to submit photos that will go on display on a digital screen.
I am most looking forward to the included gift shop, where you will be able to get all your Allerton swag! Newly hired Visitor Center Coordinator Sarah Putman is 1) Working diligently to gather history of the estate, and 2) Figuring out what will be available in the gift shop! Among many other things, of course.
Not only will the Visitor Center give people a solid start as they trek out to the Formal Gardens and Trails, it will continue to fill out that side of the Allerton campus that now includes the Greenhouse Cafe, and in the future the Artisan Village.
Artisan Village, you say? Work is under way there as well. Stay tuned...
This month in Allerton history
— 1961 (from The Piatt County Republican): “The University of Illinois’ Allerton Farms harvested 42,952 bushels of soybeans from 1,252 acres for an average yield of 34.4 bushels an acre this fall. Don Smith, manager of the Allerton Farms, said the 34.4 bushel yield is higher than the average of 1953 to 1960 which was 32.2. Smith said he was pleased with the high yields, since the average for Champaign County is expected to be 28 or 29 bushel an acre.”
— 2016 (from the Piatt County Journal-Republican): “A pair of old friends await hikers at Allerton Park for the first time in 30 years, as the iconic gorilla and bear statues have returned to the trail that connects the main parking lot with the Fu Dog Garden.
“The large, 1880s-era bronzes cast by French sculptor Emmanuel Fremiet were not original to the park, which was donated by the Allerton family to the University of Illinois in 1946. The statues instead were part of a University of Illinois purchase of the Lorado Taft studio in 1937.
“Mistakenly included as part of the purchase, negotiations led to them being donated to the university in 1959, then installed on what is now the orange trail at Allerton Park.
“That is where they sat, mounted only on the dirt beneath them until the 1980s, when they were taken to the Krannert Art Museum and eventually placed on display in the Kinkead Pavilion.
“’They haven’t been on the Monticello-area park’s trail for three decades, but park visitors never stopped asking about them,’ according to Allerton Park & Retreat Center Associate Director Derek Peterson.”
Steve Hoffman is the assistant director of marketing and communications at Allerton Park and Retreat Center near Monticello, and a former editor of The Piatt County Journal-Republican. Email him at seh7@illinois.edu. For more information about the park, log onto www.allerton.illinois.edu.