Steve Hoffman is the assistant director of marketing and communications at Allerton Park and Retreat Center near Monticello, and a former editor of The Piatt County Journal-Republican.
It seems safe to say — at least to me — that people were absolutely ready to get out of the house this summer, judging by traffic out here at Allerton.
Take the Concert Series, for instance. The summer started with an estimated 1,000 people attending the Love For ALLerton rock and roll event. Reds, Whites & the Blues upped that to 1,300 spectators.
Not to be out done, the August Irish Fest brought in about 1,500 with a healthy share of dancing music lovers. It was the largest in Allerton Concert Series history.
One factor explaining the increased attendance is likely the maturation of the Concert Series, which began in 2013. When the weather is good, crowds have grown at least marginally each year, except for an altered format last year for covid-related concerns that purposely kept attendance down.
But there can be no discounting that, after two years of pandemic-related restrictions and precautions, people just seemed ready to have a somewhat normal summer once again. And spending time at Allerton was always a safer way to get entertainment and exercise during these trying times. When researchers in the spring of 2020 found the virus was less contagious outdoors, Allerton was one of the first entities to open back up: In May of that year the trails on the south side were reopened, less than two months after closing at the start of the pandemic.
On non-concert days, the park seems plenty busy as well. I try to find time to talk to people about where they are from, why they are here and what they like most about the park.
After asking for directions, one group of college-ish aged young adults later told me they came to Allerton because they thought it would be a great place for a picnic. After spending an afternoon here, they said the Sunken Garden was their favorite place.
Others come out specifically for the photo opportunities. I’ve seen one gentleman here more than once with a nifty tripod setup just to snap stunning pics of blooming flowers and flittering butterflies.
Some come out to walk, or run. I see them nearly every day.
Before I started working here, I would come out to Allerton to take random photos and to just clear my head. The trails are also of great appeal to me, whether it be a lunchtime walk or a four-mile trek along the south side of the river.
Why do you come to Allerton? Tell us by sending an email to allertonenews@illinois.edu.
This month in Allerton history
— 2012: The reopening of the main entrance at Allerton Park and Retreat Center will make it easier for nature lovers to access the 1,600-acre park just south of Monticello.
But state and local officials also touted the reopened entrance’s economic benefits at a ceremony…The event officially dedicated a bridge on the south side of the park that had been closed since being deemed unstable in 2001. Since that time, those trekking to Allerton have entered on the north side, usually bypassing Monticello and its merchants.
The project, which included $1.6 million to replace the bridge and another $506,000 to resurface 15,000 feet of roads in the park, came from the Illinois Jobs Now! program administered by the state Capital Development Board. (Via the Piatt County Journal-Republican)
— 2021: Allerton Park and Retreat Center has announced that Dave and Debra Rathje of Decatur have made a one million dollar gift to continue improvements to the century-old estate, located at 515 Old Timber Road in Monticello.
The Rathje’s gift will be directed to the Fu Dog Garden and the Solarium, the window-lined ‘back porch’ of the Mansion. A portion of their investment will be used to make immediate updates to each area, including restoration work to the House of the Golden Buddhas, the prominent gazebo in the Fu Dog Garden, as well as the statues it contains. In addition, endowment funds have been created which will provide yearly funding for long-term maintenance and staffing needs. (Via the Piatt County Journal-Republican)
Steve Hoffman is the assistant director of marketing and communications at Allerton Park and Retreat Center near Monticello, and a former editor of The Piatt County Journal-Republican. Email him at seh7@illinois.edu. For more information about the park, log onto www.allerton.illinois.edu.