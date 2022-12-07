As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Dr. G. S. Walker [of DeLand] is moving his drugstore room about six feet north of the present location and having the foundation and floor which had given away, repaired. He is temporarily storing his stock in the Bowsher Garage building across the street. Next spring he plans to erect a new room just north of the adjoining Dresback Grocery for his drugstore.
The [DeLand] Tribune building owned by the Odd Fellows Lodge is being repainted and redecorated inside. The improvement has been needed for some time and will greatly improve appearances.
In the legal case of the People versus Hughes and Loretta Wolf, the two were arrested last Tuesday and taken before Judge Doss of Monticello on a statutory charge of living with a married man at the Sackriter Hotel in Monticello. Miss “Wolf”, from Iowa, is only 19 years old and not being able to post bond, was committed to the county jail. She lacks four months of completing her high school education. It is hoped that something may be done for the girl to break her away from the influence which seems to surround her.
The Board of Supervisors of Piatt County met last Wednesday at Monticello. The total expenses of the recent November election were reviewed and were found to be $2046.68, which was ordered paid.
AD - Charles Dubson of DeLand is offering Poultry, Eggs and Hides for sale. He pays the best market price. Phone 103.
Lewis J. Cope of Mansfield received his appointment as Federal Prohibition agent for the state of Illinois, under the Hon. Charles Gregory. Mr. Cope will be located in Chicago for the present.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
Santa Claus will arrive in Monticello at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. This year he’s bringing with him Jay Gould’s Holiday Festival Circus for a special showing for the children of the Monticello area. Santa will be expecting to see you on the public square.
The American Legion of Monticello is sponsoring the Home Lighting Contest this year. There will be seven prizes with the grand prize of $15 for the best display in town.
A canopy of lights over the square opens the Christmas season here. Several men from various electrical businesses have wired the lights. Many businesses also pitched in so the men could use their buildings for attachment purposes.
Dial telephones are now in operation in Atwood. The new switchboard has just been installed by Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. in its new building. This is a marvel of mechanical and electrical engineering skill, says A. A. Wilson, General Plant Manager of the Company.
Bement alums beat Monticello in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. Bement scored on two fumbles in the end zone, one by Jack Jordan and the other by Louid Baker. That resulted in the odd 4-0 victory by Bement.
The Lyric is showing “The Macomber Affair” with Gregory Peck, while the Bement Theatre has “Black Gold” starring Anthony Quinn.
AD: Craig’s Market in Bement says Christmas trees are in.
Trigg’s Dry Goods in DeLand has everything on sale ready for Christmas.
The Milmine P.T.A. is having a bazaar, bakery, and food sale at Kintner’s in Bement.
Mr. & Mrs. James Giesler of Cisco are parents of a daughter born Nov. 30 in Decatur.
White Heath Boy Scouts and scoutmaster Chet Dickason spent the weekend at the Coon Hunter’s cabin near Lodge Park.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
The long awaited time has finally arrived with a jolly ho-ho-ho. Santa Claus will be in Monticello this Saturday. The old gentleman will arrive at 2 p.m. according to the Monticello Junior Women’s Club. Santa’s house has been erected at the Lieper Furniture property across from the Dairy Queen to accommodate the rosy-cheeked visitor. The City’s decoration has also been put into place.
Members of the Piatt County Board, in their regular session last week, voted by a 5-1 margin to withdraw as a plaintiff in the injunction to halt the development of Springer Lake, formerly known as the Oakley Reservoir.
The Monticello High School bands will present their first concert of the year, Monday, December 4 at 8 p.m. in the Washington Gymnasium. Known as the winter concert, the evening musical entertainment will feature both the varsity band and the concert band.
The Piatt County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and election of officers for 1973 on December 3, 1972. The meeting will be held at the Allerton Library at 7:30 p,m. Following the business meeting, Tommy James will speak on “Pill Hill” a fascinating chapter in area history. Mr. Keith Sculle of the Illinois Historical Site Commission will also speak.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Donating cookies to teachers and staff at Cerro Gordo schools has become a tradition for Cerro Gordo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 117. ALA members Pat McClellan, Carol Ann Jackson and ALA Unit president Marian Krigbaum presented cookies to Superintendent Ray Lauk and Secretary Pam Morgan on Monday. With the addition of the Sages’ football players, the wrestling team is now at full strength as Coaches Larry Albaugh and Jerry Kelly welcomed a total of 33 candidates. The team has a nucleus of 11 seniors to provide leadership. Seniors Ross Combes and Scott Poling were named captains for this year’s squad as they began the season with a dual match against Decatur MacArthur where the Sages hammered the Generals 63-16.
Piatt County Board members will soon be asking for signatures in order to place the question regarding a juvenile detention center on the ballot. The ballot question will ask residents if they would pay a property tax of up to 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed agreement to build the 48-bed facility would be with Steve Stoerger of CNS Architectural, Champaign. Piatt County would receive five beds to use or rent.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
