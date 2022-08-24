Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
This is our sixth year of backpacking, our fifth in the North Woods of the Porcupine Mountains in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
We like the lakefront campsites on Lake Superior, a six and a half mile walk from the trailhead. We take it slowly and stop at each bench for a drink and a snack and a rest. This year we booked our site early enough to get multiple days at the same spot. Then we can take day hikes without breaking camp. At one of our hikes, I discovered a secret toilet. I went up on a ridge to find a little privacy for a pit stop, and when I stood up, there was a silver can about fifty yards further into the trees. Naturally, I investigated, and it was an outhouse without the house. A private perch for contemplation and other needs.
Sadly, I no longer had need of it, but I will remember where it is, and pointed some fellow hikers in the right direction in case they wanted it. But we also found much fancier privies near the cabins. Some even had toilet paper! These were in roomy sheds, but the best thing about them was the lack of smell. Really!
One had a sign that said, “Try our new mouldering toilets.” It was just a seat over a ventilated pit, but next to it was a barrel of fresh wood chips. You were to throw in a cup of wood chips after any solid waste. That was it. Next to one I noticed a couple of canoe paddles labeled “poop spreader.” It will be interesting to learn more about these.
Most campsites have a bear pole (to hoist our food bag out of the reach of critters), a fire pit, and some kind of shelter built from driftwood and rocks. Ours had a hollow log, and I added a flat rock inside to make a cupboard. We continued the tradition of leaving notes and interesting artifacts for the next campers: some pretty stones, some brown and green sea glass, a dead crayfish.
Someone before us had wrapped up a little bouquet of dried flowers, so I stuck that in a knothole in our hollow log. And then we went about the business we came for: to immerse ourselves in the woods, shedding cares and breathing in tranquility.
Michael brings a beetle to show me, as big as his thumbnail (My husband’s thumb is twice the size of mine). Its six twiggy legs move in a swimming action, causing a comical drunken crawl. Its jacket has the color and shine of highly polished leather boots.
We both turn into children, watching it for ten minutes as it walks a lurching beetle mile from the bench where he laid it, down to the ground where it finds my empty shoe and climbs up to circle the rim, like a clumsy volcanologist. (It almost fell in twice.) Then it drops down and flops onto its back. We watch it do the backstroke in the dust, cheering when it seems it will right itself, but when I can’t stand to see it struggle, I hold a piece of bark at its back to steady it, and it finally flips over and continues on its way.
A triangular stone outcropping rises from the water a little offshore like the roof of a house, and in the afternoon, we notice it is covered with birds: gulls and loons. The birds mill around on the rock for a while, and then the gulls rise into the air and circle around, sometimes coming down to bob in the waves.
Then the loons are in the water, swimming and diving. We watch them fishing until they all set off together, swimming up shore.
The sun finally emerges from the cloud bank about an hour before it sets, and we watch the water turn electric blue, yellow ripples below the sun coming in with the waves, washing up on the pebbled shore. We sit in our camp chairs and survey the scene. A dragonfly darts here and there. Its jerky flight seems random, but we know it is looking for insects for its supper.
I marvel aloud at how the tiny gnats it must be catching seem invisible to us, but then I see a moth fluttering about a yard in front of me, and the dragonfly sees it too! It gives chase, both insects zigzagging right before me...and then there is only the dragonfly. The sun slips down into the lake, and we unzip the tent and get ready for bed.
Trek in Beauty; Breathe in Peace; Blessed Be
You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856.