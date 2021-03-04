I’m in my second quarantine site in Jiaxing, China. Each move brings me a little closer to campus. I’ll be here for eleven days. They take Covid and quarantining very seriously here. I am not allowed to leave my room until I go to my final quarantine site, where I will spend two more weeks in “home quarantine” and can then finally enter campus. My room is comfortable and larger than the last one. It is almost, but not quite, a suite, and has an L-shaped layout, so pacing out my steps to get my exercise feels less like I’m a big cat in a circus cage. I have tall windows with two different views. The morning sun comes in the east window, and out that way I can see a lovely park with a small lake. In the lake is a tiny island with four trees on it. A rust-colored walkway stretches to the island. A curving sidewalk surrounds the lake. I am on the twenty-first floor, so the people walking below are about as tall as the nail on my pinky.
Next to the park is a construction site. When I tire of my computer and books and knitting, I like to watch the comings and goings. From here I would say the site is about two or three acres (I imagine my house in the center, the barn on the edge, my corner meadow just there. Yes, I think it would all fit.) The backhoes spin and twirl in a delicate ballet, scooping great fistfuls of dirt. The turquoise colored one fills a green dump truck, while an empty truck waits its turn. The yellow backhoe seems to me to be digging aimlessly, but I’m sure there is a plan. A minute ago, someone in a red hardhat walked over to the yellow one and handed something to the driver. The arm stopped for a moment, while the driver leaned out to accept it: the plan? Then it abruptly twirled around 180 degrees and began to dig out a big ditch. When the dump trucks go out the gate, they must drive through a trench with water, I assume to wash the mud off their wheels before going into the street. I wonder if they will finish their digging before I leave this place. I’d like to see how they lay the foundation of whatever skyscraper they will build.
Here my life is very regimented and revolves around food. I hear a sharp rap on my door five times a day. Breakfast at 8, a temperature check around 10, lunch at noon, temperature check at 4, dinner at 5:30 or 6. At first it seemed like they were giving me too much food, but now I seem to eat almost all of it. I don’t always know what I am eating, but it’s always tasty. When I hear the knock, I run—yes, run! By the time I don my mask and open the door, the knocker is gone, but my food tray is on the chair outside my door. Yesterday, in addition to the temperature check, I had yet another Covid test. I’ve lost track of how many I’ve had since beginning this journey. But I don’t begrudge it. I’m happy to do my part to make sure I’m free of contagion. A friend called this a forced writing retreat, and I aim to make the best of my time here. Yesterday, I got an extra knock at the door. I opened it to find something special: A present for Lunar New Year! It’s the year of the Ox, which is my year. In my package was a lucky red envelope (a traditional gift for Lunar New Year), a spice bag, and a tourist guide with beautiful photos of all the places I can visit near Jiaxing, post-quarantine, of course. I can’t wait!
I’m grateful to be warm and fed, grateful that I can keep in touch with home through emails and video chats. This morning, Michael sent me a little movie of Cullen, the brown dog racing, racing through the snow. My husband knows how I miss the pups and the cat, the chickens and the turkeys. The snow was deep, and a neat trench was shoveled in the walk from the kitchen. He assured me that the snow was light and fluffy—not heavy at all. “Besides,” said Michael, “Jim and Sean came and plowed out the driveway for me.” How lucky we are to have such good farmer-neighbors. How lucky we are to have such a good, deep snow to make a brown dog happy.
Race in Beauty; Wait in Peace; Blessed Be
