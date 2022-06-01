In Birdland it seems that new flowers bloom every day.
We have a parade of irises of different colors and varieties, and the peonies are beginning to open. But I don’t want to talk about the flowers in my yard today. Instead let’s talk about the 21 flowers who were cut last week in Uvalde Texas: Amerie Jo Garze, 10. Her father asks us not to take a second for granted.
Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10. Her sister asks, “Why God, why?” Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, 10, and Annabell were cousins. Jackie’s brother wrote, “I’m so sorry I forgot to say good morning today.” Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10. She was a softball player. Her aunt said she was nervously anticipating Wednesday’s game, but she didn’t get to play. Ellie Lugo-Garcia, 10. Her mother said, “My heart is shatter to pieces.” Eva Mireless, 44, who died protecting her students.
Her aunt said, “It’s so easy for young, mental kids to get guns and randomly shoot innocent victims.”
If I had a chance to talk to Mitch McConnell, I would ask him, “If you believe that a good guy with a gun can protect us from a bad guy with a gun, then what is wrong, sir, with background checks and red flag laws to keep the bad guys from getting guns? What would be wrong, sir, with outlawing ‘ghost guns’ that are untraceable?” Some may say that’s not enough, but I say it would be a start, and I agree with David Hogg, who says that if this can save even one life, this is a step worth taking.
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher. Her nephew said, “My Tia did not make it. She sacrificed herself by protecting the kids in her classroom.”
Jackie Cazares, 10, an honor roll student. Nevaeh Bravo, 4th grade student. Her cousin wrote, “my beautiful Nevaeh was one of the many victims of todays tragedy.” Rojelio Torres, 10 “Rojer was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person,” said his aunt.
Uziyah Garcia, 8. His grandfather called him “The sweetest little boy I’ve ever known. I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.” Xavier Lopez, 10. His mother said, “That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up.” She attended his awards ceremony just hours before the shooting.”
I find I need to pause in my litany, just to wipe away the tears and to breathe. I hope you, dear reader, will search for these names on the internet so you can see the bright, young, smiling faces. I think about the aunt of a survivor on the radio.
She said, “She just put her hands over her ears and got down into a ball, and she said, Tia, it felt like I was having a heart attack. I was so scared, I didn’t know what to do.”
I want to just hold that little girl and breathe with her.
Jose Flores, Jr., 10, an honor roll student. Tess Mata, 4th grader. Her sister wrote, “In my eyes you are not a victim but a survivor.” Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11 and Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10 were cousins. Miranda Mathis, 11. Her photo shows a shy smile and big eyes. Alithia Ramierz, 10. Her father said she loved to draw and had entered the “Doodle for Google” contest. Alexandria Aniya “Lexi” Rubio,
An All-A honor roll student. Her cousin called her “a badass ball player.” Makenna Lee Elrod, 10. Her sister said, “All I ask is that you hug your loved ones tonight and tell them you love them.” Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10, an honor roll student.
I think about this school, this community which will be scarred for years. How many empty chairs will be at the 2030 graduation? It’s hard to imagine the hole this would make in a town. Sometimes I feel relieved that we have no grandchildren, that our children made it through school alive. But they still go to the grocery store. They still go to concerts. They still walk down the street. They might even go to church sometime. Where can anybody go to be safe from gun violence?
The answer is nowhere. Let’s honor these children and teachers with our action. Let’s honor the elders who were gunned down last week in Buffalo.
Let’s honor all the victims of gun violence stretching back through the decades. Let’s not be silent. Let’s find a way forward to fix this horrifying problem.
I fear we won’t have to wait long for the next crisis. We all bear a responsibility to find a way forward. I pledge to write and call my legislators. I pledge to have difficult conversations with my friends and neighbors about this.
Will you join me?
Walk in Beauty; Work in Peace; Blessed Be
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856.
