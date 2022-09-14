Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
In the quarantine hotel, the day feels long. I look out the window at the urban farm below.
The patchwork of beds is bordered by a canal and a busy road, four lanes at least. The canal is bordered with a stone railing to keep people from falling in from the sidewalk. A string of floating planters runs down the center of the canal.
The planters are joined by piping with occasional fountains of water. I’m on the eighth floor, so it’s hard to see what the plants are, but they are just starts to a floating garden.
I think they are decorative. One container seems to hold a tuft of ornamental grasses, others are maybe sprouts of cattails.
The farm below has a bed of corn, some other beds of something taller and slightly bushier. Could it be bamboo? It’s hard to see from so high. Farmers below chop and dig at the beds. I watch one with a straw hat shovel out a rectangular bed and then cover it with plastic.
Next to the new bed were three others, perfect rectangles with various coverings. Maybe these are tarps made of old billboards. Two are red and yellow with large Chinese writing. Throughout the day others dig in different beds. One seems to have a family working together, one person spraying water from a hose, a child squatting to pull weeds? I wonder if this is a community garden. I
n quarantine, there is plenty of time to look out the window, so I’m happy I have so much activity to watch. I’ll be living in a hotel room for three weeks.
I get my meals on a table outside my door. They don’t knock, so I try to listen for activity in the hallways, and sometimes have to open the door and check for several times before my meal is suddenly there. When they do knock, they want to take my temperature or give my throat a swab or for me to pay for my room. I don’t mind. It breaks up the day.
I came here on a big bus from the Shanghai Airport. It’s my second quarantine. The first time I was too distracted to notice the airport much, especially since everything has been sectioned off.
They don’t want you wandering around the airport spewing COVID. Instead, we are carefully herded through narrow aisles between barricades to show our test results and Health Declaration, then to get a nasal swab, and finally to the staging area where we wait for a bus to take us to our quarantine destination.
This time, though, I looked around a bit more, and I was sad to note that the Shanghai Airport must have once been a posh place.
The pandemic did a number on it. The saddest thing I saw a glass room that was once a terrarium but was now just a glass coffin of dead palms and pots of other once lush rushes and vines.
Oh, I believe it will one day be the shiny bustling place it once was, and I hope I get to see its restoration.
Being locked up, I have missed the Mid-Autumn Festival. If I were on campus, I would be eating mooncakes and stealing vegetables and admiring the full moon with my friends. (My Chinese friend told me that good natured “stealing” of vegetables from neighbors’ gardens brings good luck. She said her family usually steals green beans and sweet potatoes.)
If I were home, I would have dressed up in my grandmother’s bonnet and pioneer dress for the White Heath Sesquicentennial. I’m so sorry to miss it.
I hear there were parades and potato sack races and costume contests. But instead, I am stuck in quarantine. Is it worth it? I hope so. I need to stop thinking about what I’m missing and instead look forward to what I will see on campus. I’ll be there for the Chinese Cultural Fair, where my students will demonstrate calligraphy, dancing, and music. I’ll get to eat traditional foods and see traditional clothing and crafts.
I can also look back at the time just before I flew over the Pacific, spending time with two of our sons. Dylan and Michelle drove me up to get my preflight covid test, and then we walked around the riverwalk in Naperville for a lovely afternoon. The first leg of my trip was to Seattle, where Chandra and Lila hosted me for a few days while I got my second Covid test.
Mostly I rested while they worked, but we walked the dogs and sat on the deck looking out into the yard, where I saw my first Stellar’s Jay, a Western blue jay with a striking black head. I didn’t get to see Ellis this time, but as the old song says, “Now don’t be sad, cause two out of three ain’t bad.”
Remember Beauty; Anticipate Peace; Blessed Be
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856.