Birdland is suddenly cool, and the evening comes earlier every day. The corn is turning papery and golden. The wind rustles through it, shaking it like a rattle. There’s a little green yet, in a some of the leaves, but soon the combine will come and collect the corn. The turkey poults are now as tall as Rosabelle the old turkey hen, though not as round. Maude and Claude are the Royal Palms, elegant and slender. Claude looks like a white American peacock when he fans his tail. Marcel, the odd man out, is a Bronze. He and Claude have taken to sparring a little over Maude, but sometimes I think it is me they are strutting for. Rosabelle, the old lady of the flock, mostly ignores them. She has taken to fanning her own tail, and she hasn’t laid an egg this year, so I think she is ready to retire from the dating game. I heard Claude’s first gobble this morning. He and Maude have taken to flying up to roost in the trees if I let the dusk come before calling them into the coop. I worry a little when they do that. I tell them that with their white feathers, they’re like a neon sign in the moonlight for the owls: EAT HERE! They roost pretty high, and I can just reach the end of the branch to try to shake them out of the tree, but they hold on tight. It’s better if I remember to call them in before they fly up there.
Minnie Mae, my little serama hen, started a secret nest a few weeks ago. She lays tiny eggs, no bigger than an acorn from a burr oak. Suddenly her eggs stopped appearing in the nesting boxes, and I wondered where she was putting them. Well, I found them in the little quail house I’ve been keeping on the floor of the coop, in hopes of hatching some quail eggs someday. As a matter of fact, I found her there too, sitting on her nest. She had accumulated quite a clutch—almost more than she can cover. I think she has at least nine or ten, but she got pretty mad when I took her off the nest in order to count them, so I let her be. Since I don’t know exactly when she started setting, I don’t know when they’ll hatch. I just check every day, and every day she gets mad when I lift the lid on the quail box to visit.
The Goldenrod is in full flower, and my corner meadow is just glowing between that and the White Heath Asters. My bees are busy bringing pollen back to the hive in various shades of yellow and off white. It’s been a dry month, so I still have to feed them sugar water, and even so, they visit my hummingbird feeders. If only it would rain, they would have plenty of nectar. The last nice soaking rain we had only soaked in a little, as I found out when I planted some mums around the chicken coop. Two inches down, my shovel hit dry, dry dirt. I filled the holes with water and planted the mums anyway, and my chickens proceeded to split the plants apart. I fenced them off with tomato cages and other wire structures, and we’ll see if I can keep the flock from destroying the plants completely. The lilies in our pond still open every morning and close every night, but they seem to be nearing the end of their bloom. Soon they will close up and the leaves will sink down into the mud until next year. As we head back toward the longest night more and more plants put themselves to bed.
Cycle in Beauty; Progress towards Peace; Blessed Be
Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. If you’re missing your weekly dose of Birdland Letters in the News Gazette, you can still read them every week in the Piatt County Journal Republican. Consider subscribing to support your small-town newspaper. You can see pictures of the turkeys strutting on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856. She wants to thank her friends for writing and will answer you all soon.